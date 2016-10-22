Testing times: The admission process is being entirely handled by the State government from this year. — File Photo

Appearance for CET as a pre-condition for admission leaves majority of students ineligible

Huge vacancies are staring at the Bachelor of Education and the Masters in Education courses this year.

According to Ramnath Mote, MLA from the Teachers Constituency, 74 per cent of seats are vacant for the B.Ed. course and 90 per cent for the M.Ed. course. This is the first year that the State government has made appearance in the Common Entrance Test (CET) mandatory for seeking admission to these courses. The admission process is also being entirely handled by the government from this year.

Mr. Mote said of the 37,000 B.Ed. seats in 550 Teachers’ Training institutes, only 26 per cent had been filled, and in the M.Ed. course only 10 per cent of the 4,675 seats had takers. Extending the admission window from October 5 to October 14 also did not help reduce the vacancy.

Chandrashekhar Oak, Commissioner, Common Entrance Test Cell, said, “There are about 20,000 vacant seats for the B.Ed. course and about 4,000 vacant seats for M Ed. course There is less demand for these courses probably because their duration has been increased from one to two years and job prospects for those completing the course have declined.” Mr. Oak also said that rules citing entry only for students who have appeared for the CET exam led to an increase in the number of vacancies.

Organisations like Shikshak Parishad have now demanded that the State allow students who have not taken the CET to be part of the admission process so that the vacant seats may be filled. In a representation to the State Education Secretary, Mr. Mote said Maharashtra should emulate Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Bihar and Punjab, which have done away with CET being a pre-condition for gaining admission.

Mr. Oak said he has forwarded the representations to the government. “It is for the State to take a decision.”

