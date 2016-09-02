Even as the Mumbai Police mourn the death of traffic head constable Vilas Shinde, who succumbed to head injuries suffered when he tried to stop a minor boy riding a motorbike without a helmet, two other police personnel, including a woman constable, have suffered injuries in separate incidents.

Woman constable Chhaya Karwar of BKC police station suffered injuries to her face on August 25 when a motorcycle coming on the wrong side of the road rammed into her as she was trying to board a bus after finishing her duty. She was admitted to Surana Hospital, Chembur, and underwent surgery on Thursday, BKC police station officials said. A case was lodged against the bike rider.

Similarly, constable Devidas Nimablkar, attached to Vinod Bhave police station in Kurla (West), was injured on Thursday when he tried to chase on foot a motorcycle rider who was trying to flee from a nakabandi at Kurla Bailbazar. The rider was not wearing a helmet. Mr. Nimbalkar was injured after he fell over a barricade. But, he managed to chase and catch the rider. He was admitted to a private hospital, said Paramjit Dahia, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 5).

Meanwhile, over 1500 residents of Worli paid homage to Mr. Shinde on Thursday. Mr. Shinde’s widow participated in a candlelight march.

The writer is a freelance journalist