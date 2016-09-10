Mumbai: Two youths suffered minor injuries in a stampede-like situation evolved at INS Hamla in Malad in western suburbs when Indian Navy’s special recruitment drive received an overwhelming response on Friday morning.

The Navy began a special recruitment drive for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) at the Malad naval base on Friday morning, and discovered hundreds of young candidates waiting outside the INS Hamla entrance. The situation went out of control briefly though the Navy had made adequate arrangements with the help of Mumbai police. Some over-enthusiastic candidates trying to enter through the main gate of INS Hamle before others caused overcrowding. The situation was brought under control within minutes by the Civil and Naval Police present at the site. “Two candidates received minor injuries in this jostling at the main gate and were treated at the Naval Hospital at INS Hamla,” said a navy spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the examination for recruitment continued in shifts on Friday and will continue till all eligible candidates with valid documents have been examined. “It is clarified that there has been no change in the minimum educational qualifications etc, and all the volunteers with valid documents will get a chance to appear for the recruitment opportunity,” the spokesperson said.