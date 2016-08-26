Bringing corporate honchos, industry leaders and entrepreneurs on a common platform, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday unveiled a programme of ‘social transformation’ of villages though a partnership between the State and the corporate world. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has agreed to be the face of the initiative.

“The government is running numerous schemes for rural welfare. Various corporate houses through their corporate social responsibility schemes deliver extended rural transformation schemes. It is necessary to converge all these and institute a mechanism for the transformation of villages,” said Mr. Fadnavis. The existing government schemes will continue to work as they are and the new programme will compliment to these.

In a meeting attended by over 70 corporate leaders, politicians, scientists and social activists, it was decided to set up a governing council which will either work as a trust or a company that will undertake the social transformation of villages. A corpus will be made through CSR contributions, but the amount is yet to be decided.

The programme will initially run in a 1,000 villages of Maharashtra. Of the total, 25 per cent will be tribal villages. Around 50 per cent will be chosen on the basis of lowest human development index while the rest will be chosen by corporates. The CM will be the head of the council, and its structure will be finalised in the coming month. The government aims to launch the first phase of the programme by October 2 in 100 villages.

Explaining the transformation of villages, Mr. Fadnavis said the works to be done in the villages will be decided as per the respective grampanchayats’ needs. “The common minimum programme will be works related to water conservation, agricultural planning, skill development, improving indicators of health and education,” he said.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, said the CM’s approach of convergence of the private and government sector is unique. “This programme may create a prototype village, which can be implemented elsewhere in the country as well,” he said.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, said the country is showing a growing realisation that we must focus on rural India.