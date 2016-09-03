Grappling with a series of scams in Centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, the State on Thursday decided to go onboard the Central Plan Scheme Monitoring System (CPSMS) to track the funds disbursed.

As part of the system, the State will upload to the portal _ Public Financial Management System (PFMS) _ district-wise details of the Central schemes and list individual beneficiaries by name, age and location, senior officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting with senior State officials and Ajay Shankar Singh, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Rural Development. In the first phase, the government will upload details of 50 social and welfare schemes.

A senior official of the State finance department said, “The BJP government has been streamlining social schemes, trimming and chopping to save public money. As part of the same intent, we have decided to join the CPSMS.”

The system is an initiative by the Centre to usher in public financial reforms to monitor programmes in the social sectors and track funds disbursed. Maharashtra’s departments have been rocked with irregularities with cases of beneficiaries being duplicated or forged to claim benefits.

The BJP government has been on a drive to cut down social and welfare schemes, most of which it claims are duplicated. According to an estimate, the State tribal department runs 123 welfare schemes, spending Rs. 2,800 crore on them every year.

A Government Resolution last year announced that all welfare schemes would be put to an end in one year’s time, unless vetted by a high-power scrutiny committee of senior State officials.