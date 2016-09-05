Five minor girls and a woman drowned in a small pond at a village situated on the outskirts of Nagpur on Sunday.

The incident took place near Deolisawanga village when the women had gone to the pond as a part of a ritual of the Hindu festival Haritalika.

“Six minor girls and a 50-year-old lady had gone to this place as a part of the Gauri-Haritalika celebration. The water was five to six feet deep. One of them slipped, and the rest of them, who were holing each others’ hands, drowned too,” Deepali Masirkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Nagpur zone 1, told The Hindu.

According to the DCP, one girl, who a part of this group but did not drown with the others, ran towards the village for help but by the time the villagers came to the spot, the women had already drowned. The girl is in deep shock, said the DCP.

The deceased were identified as Manda Nagose (50), Priya Raut (17), Janvhi Choudhari (13), Pooja Dadmal (17), Poonam Dadmal (17) and Pranali Raut (16).

Nagpur district’s guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who visited the spot, blamed government officials and the contractor of an embankment nearby, which created this pond.

“It looks like the contractor did not level the ground after construction of the embankment. We will look into the role of officials and the contractor, if there was any laxity,” said the minister.