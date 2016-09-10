Commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Carnatic singer Bharat Ratna Dr. M.S. Subbulakshmi, the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha on Friday announced a six-day long performing arts and cultural festival to conclude the centenary celebrations dedicated to the Carnatic legend.

The Sabha hosted grand celebrations since the singer’s 99th birthday, and is now finishing its final phase. Mrs. Subbulakshmi has been intimately weaved in Shanmukhananda’s past, with several performances of her conducted in its auditorium starting from 1963. The institution also has Subbulakshmi’s 2500 sound compositions in their library, which houses over 100,000 recordings of Indian classical and Hindustani music.

“M.S.’ first song was recorded in Marathi, an Abhanga, when she was just eight years old, in 1923. It answers the question as to why the celebrations are being held here. The first connect to music started from the language. She revered this institution and was connected to it for over 50 years. For us, she lives through her music,” V. Shankar, the president of Shanmukhananda Sabha told The Hindu.

The celebrations will begin from September 12 and continue for six days. The highlight of the celebrations will be a 100-member dance ballet, which will pay tribute to the vocalist with dance presentations of songs from 10 languages sung and popularised by her. A 100-member group of violinists and other instrumentalists will pay homage to the singer.

Coinciding with the singer’s birthday on 16 September, maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and the Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will attend a spiritual chanting of the Vedas by 100 Vedic scholars.

Stalwarts like thumri legend Girija Devi, Ganasaraswati Kishori Amonkar, former actress Vyjayanti Mala Bali, dance exponent Yamini Krishnamurthy, Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai, Carnatic vocalists Aruna Sairam and Harikatha exponent Vishaka Hari will be honoured with the Subbulakshmi Centenary Award.

Mr. Narasimhan and N.K. Sinha IAS, secretary, Ministry of Culture, will also release a special post card on Dr. Subbulakshmi brought out by the Department of Posts on the occasion. Entry is free for the celebrations.