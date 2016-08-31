The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), an RSS-dominated movement, announced on Monday that it will float a regional political party to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Goa chief of the RSS Subhah Velingkar and former MLA Uday Bhembre, both prominent BBSM leaders, said the decision was made following the BJP government’s betrayal of its demands to stop grants to English medium primary schools and to make the vernacular language as the medium of instruction in primary schools.

Mr. Bhembre said the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a three-member coalition partner that had recently supported BBSM’s demands, has been asked to disassociate itself from the BJP government by September-end.

Mr. Bhembre said, “If the MGP breaks away from the coalition, then the BBSM will back it in the elections. Else it will go ahead with creating its own party, whose constitution and policy documents are being formulated.”

Mr. Velingkar said RSS members who are part of BBSM would not face any pressure from the BJP government. He said the BBSM supported the BJP in the kprevious election as that the government would take up their demands. However, they were betrayed by the governments headed by Manohar Parrikar and Laxmikant Parsekar.

“People who support local languages will give a befitting reply to them in the elections,” said Mr. Velingkar. He added that the the BJP’s leadership in Delhi had taken note of the seriousness of the issue after the BBSM waved black flags at BJP president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Goa.