Mumbai » Mumbai Local

MUMBAI, September 12, 2016
Updated: September 12, 2016 08:41 IST

Noise limit broken on Gauri Visarjan in city and Thane

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Noise limits near silence zones were breached on Saturday night during Gauri Visarjan, according to anti-noise activists who recorded levels in Mumbai and Thane.

Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation and Dr. Mahesh Bedekar have written to Mumbai Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar and Thane Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh pointing out that decibel limits were broken at various places on Saturday night. Violations included use of noise-making instruments in silence zones such as Nair Hospital, even with the police present. “Use of metal plates produced the most noise, always exceeding 110 decibels (dB), while plastic membrane drums produced over 100 dB of noise,” the duo said in their letter.

“The highest noise level was at a political party booth. Complaints to policemen on the road and the Police Control Room met with unsatisfactory responses and no action,” the letter stated.

More In: Mumbai Local | Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Coldplay show in Mumbai on Nov. 19 and the tickets are free

A curious mélange that works

Youth dies after boxing bout, gifts life

All night long

Maharashtra police at the receiving end

Mangrove cell to enter Kapil Sharma’s ‘comedy night’

Maharashtra govt. makes exams ‘fail-safe’

Kapil Sharma stirs debate alleging BMC official of bribe

No green nod yet for smart city around Navi Mumbai airport

Look beyond Apple


Chennai

More than 2,000 idols immersed in Chennai

Chennai-Bengaluru bus services resume

The poet and the pupil — a story from Ettayapuram

3 actors suspended

Cauvery row: Ramadoss seeks protection for Tamils in Karnataka

Fish cart driver dies as balcony collapses in Chennai's Mint Street

Women activists seek action against cyber crimes

Bengaluru

‘Let’s start with street lights and security in campuses’

The journey of an injured elephant

Controversy to the fore as demolition drive spares malls in Bengaluru

Chennai-Bengaluru bus services resume

Non-KA registered vehicle owners say they continue to be ‘harassed’

Safety of schoolchildren at stake here

This pool can soon be accessed by all

‘Gender sensitivity training is essential’

Happy day for children and their grandparents

Hyderabad

Telangana to protect, expand forest cover

TS mulls new legislation for land acquisition

Oppn. misleading people: Sujana

A.P. Assembly adjourned sine die amid protests

Naidu welcomes constructive suggestions on special status

Police constable tries to end life

Nayeem’s victims seek arrest of TRS leaders, cops

Govt. to protect, expand forest cover: Minister

Kolkata

Mitra complains of stomach ache; doctor advises rest

Dalit woman gives birth near highway

Mob attacks police station in Bengal

CBI to challenge bail to Madan Mitra

Left divided over CPI(M) peasant wing’s stand on Singur

Industry can return to Singur: Bengal Power Minister

Illegal arms unit busted in West Bengal

Car used by Netaji being restored


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai Local

Passengers at Bandra station.— Shashi Ashiwal

Bandra station lacking in basic amenities: railway panel

Following an inspection, the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) of the Railway Board noted on Saturday that basic amenities were of poor qu... »