MUMBAI: Appealing to citizens to remain calm, State Finance Minister Sudhir Munguntiwar on Wednesday said police will provide security to banks and ATMs to avoid any untoward incident when banks reopen after a day on Thursday. On Tuesday, the central government had demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

“For next few days, banks will work at least an hour extra to avoid any chaos. We appeal to citizens to remain calm as some are likely to suffer. This is a fight to wipe out black money,” Mr. Mungantiwar told a press conference after a meeting with representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other banks, and officials from the finance, planning and co-operation departments.

He said the city has enough notes in smaller denominations for the next five days. “By tomorrow, we will be getting new notes from the RBI,” he said. The RBI has appointed three officers for every zone with three extra cars to supply the cash.

Govt. move takes toll

People travelling to work by road on Wednesday found themselves stuck in serpentine queues at toll booths. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Milind Bharambe said, “While the initial assumption was that toll booths were refusing to accept high denomination notes, we later learned that they had run out of change as almost everyone was paying with a Rs. 500 or a Rs. 1,000 note. The number of such people was as high as 90 per cent, when compared to other days. This led to a traffic backlog of three to four hours, especially at Vashi toll naka and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.”

The traffic police has deployed additional personnel at toll booths to regulate traffic and called in reinforcements from local police stations, knowing that tempers would be frayed.

To ease the confusion at toll booths, petrol pumps, railway and Metro stations and private hospitals, the State government announced a slew of decisions. Toll booths across the State have been barred from charging users till November 11, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after reports of jams and quarrels at toll booths, with the former refusing to accept Rs. 500 notes. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari too said toll collection will be suspended on all National Highways till November 11.

At Metro stations, commuters were stranded with Rs. 500 notes till Mr. Fadnavis directed the Mumbai Metro management to accept all notes to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

While government hospitals have been allowed to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes till November 11, patients’ complaints forced State Health Minister Deepak Sawant to issue similar directions to private hospitals. Mr. Mungantiwar said concerned officials have been instructed to help tourists and pilgrims.