The recipients of the award are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4

Perhaps for the first time in the history of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a civic teacher has won the national teacher’s award this year. Niwas Shewale, an assistant teacher at Prabhadevi municipal school, will be visiting Delhi this week to receive the award from the President on September 5.

Mr. Shewale, who has been a municipal teacher for 26 years, has also written Maths textbooks. “I devised my own methods to teach Maths when I realised that students did not grasp the concepts while teaching the traditional way. I have also brought out a CD on my teaching and it is a process that the students themselves have taught me.”

Mr. Shewale, who also happens to be differently abled, said, “I believe in being involved with the students beyond the classroom. I recall a poor student, who secured 92 per cent marks in his Class X. I got him in touch with an NGO, which sponsored his entire college fees, and today I am proud to say that he has completed his graduation.” He also conducts free Maths coaching class for adivasi children in the neighbouring Thane district. “An NGO would invite us to various places and I was happy to conduct the coaching for the students there.” He is also the principal of a night school, Adarsh Night High School, which boasts of 100 per cent pass percentage.

Another Mumbaikar, Dolly Henry, principal of government-aided school Vani Vidyalaya, has also won the national teacher’s award. She has been teaching at the institute for the past 30 years. “She is a role model and inspiration for others,” says her ex-student and author Radhakrishnan Pillai, who is the deputy director at the leadership science department of Mumbai University. She conducts leadership programmes for teachers, seminars for parents, talks on stress management, and value-based sex education workshops for students.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mumbai has announced the Mayor’s award for the 50 best teachers from both private and municipal schools. “Our municipal schools may not be the best, but our teachers put in a lot of effort. They go from door to door to convince parents to get their children into schools. As a result, the students are performing well even in fields like music, instrumentation and sports,” Mayor Snehal Ambekar said.

