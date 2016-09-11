After missing several deadlines, the Mumbai Monorail, phase II, conducted a trial run from Wadala Depot to Lower Parel on Friday morning.

A statement issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the nine-station trial started at 11.38 a.m. and ended at 12.34 p.m. with the train travelling at a speed of 15 kmph.

Hundreds of onlookers witnessed the monorail make its way through the nine-km stretch. On the Wadala- Jacob Circle line, there 12 stations: Wadala Depot, GTB Nagar, Antop Hill, Acharya Atre Nagar, Wadala Bridge, Dadar east, Naigaon, Ambedkar Nagar, Mint colony, Chinchpokli, Lower Parel, and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle).

The final destination, Sant Gadge Maharaj station, is 1.2 km away from Lower Parel.