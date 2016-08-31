A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray opposed the closure of abattoirs during the Jain festival of Paryushan, party activists on Monday staged a protest stopping civic officials from closing meat shops in Agar Bazar in Dadar.

MNS group leader in the BMC, Sandeep Deshpande, led protestors who argued with civic officials who were going about asking shops selling meat in the locality to shut down. “The civic body has directed the closure of the abattoirs for two days: August 29 and September 5. We haven’t said anything about it. But civic officials who came just now said they had orders to stop the sale of meat, and close down shops. How can the State decide what I can eat and what I can’t?” Mr. Deshpande told reporters.

Asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party had political motives in driving this, Mr. Deshpande said, “I don’t want to talk about the BJP. The BJP is behaving like Bharatiya Jain Party.”

Meanwhile, MNS actvists led by Shalini Thackeray staged a protest at Versova metro station and Mumbai Metro One office opposing the restrictions by Mumbai Metro One authorities on transportation of meat and fish.

The protest was triggered by an incident on Sunday when a commuter carrying fish was stopped by the Metro security guards, and told that fish and meat were not allowed to be transported on the Ghatkopar-Versova Metro line.

“Raw and uncooked meat is prohibited inside the Metro to avoid any inconvenience to fellow passengers in a closed-door, air-conditioned environment. The law is followed across all the Metros in the country including DMRC, as per the Metro Act. Since the inception of Mumbai Metro One, we have been educating and creating awareness amongst commuters regarding the same,” said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One, which is operated by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.