A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) delegation led by the general secretary of the party’s cine wing, Shalini Thackeray, along with government officers on Monday visited the bungalow of comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma at Varsova to find out whether he has flouted laws by building unauthorised constructions and cutting mangroves. On the other hand, the Congress has written a letter to the Governor demanding a probe into Mr. Sharma’s allegations. The Hindu on August 12 had reported that the State government would be inspecting Mr. Sharma’s property.

“The actor is accusing civic officials of bribery, but not revealing names. The police must register an FIR against him and take action for keeping quiet on such a sensitive issue,” said Ms. Thackeray. The MNS registered a complaint against the comedian at Varsova police station.

Ms. Thackeray claimed that a number of celebrities too have built unauthorised constructions in the area where Mr. Sharma’s office is. “The administration and the police do not take any action because these are the houses of celebrities. We will not tolerate such double standards in Maharashtra.”

However, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam in his letter termed Mr. Sharma a whistle blower and a soft target for being a celebrity. “The long list of illegal structures will include the Chief Minister’s bungalow, BJP head office at Nariman Point, and houses of most of Shiv Sena members. The CM should take action against all illegal constructions rather than targeting a whistle-blower.”

The Congress leader has requested the Governor to direct the CM to institute an inquiry by the ACB or a judicial probe into the charges of bribery and corruption to cleanse the BMC.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Monday registered complaints against Mr. Sharma and actor Irrfan Khan over the unauthorised modifications that they have allegedly made to their houses in DLH Enclave on Oshiwara Link Road. The police spokesperson said a case had been registered against them under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act after sub-engineer Abhat Jagtap with the BMC lodged a complaint at Oshiwara police station.