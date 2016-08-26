State Water Resources Minister Vijay Shivtare has raised objections to the water sharing pact signed this week between Telangana and Maharashtra.

Mr. Shivtare in a letter expressed his unhappiness over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s failure to bring on record the ongoing dispute between the two States over the sharing of water from the Krishna River. He alleged that Mr. Fadnavis only verbally communicated the reservations to Telangana Chief Minister K.C. Rao.

Mr. Shivtare said, “Your effort in signing this agreement. is to be appreciated. But despite instructions from the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, our farmers suffering from a severe drought have not been able to get 81 thousand million cubic feet of water because of the approach Telangana government has taken in the Supreme Court. You conveyed this to your counterpart but not in writing.”

The Sena Minister pointed out in an earlier written missive to Mr. Fadnavis that the treaty should only be signed if Telangana agrees to share water meant for the farmers in the State.

“My concerns over this have not been addressed,” Mr. Shivtare said.