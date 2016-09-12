Three days after he tweeted allegations of corruption against civic officials, difficulties for comedian-actor Kapil Sharma are set to mount.

Officials of the state’s mangroves cell on Sunday said that a detailed investigation will now be carried out in to the allegations against the actor that he cleared mangroves behind his row house in Versova. Officials said the probe will be followed with legal action if he is found guilty.

“As of now, we do not have complete information about whether mangroves were cut by him. Our preliminary report suggests that the site of the structure constructed by him and reserved forest has a distance of 50 feet,” said N Vasudevan, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangroves Cell, Maharashtra.

Mr Vasudevan added that final report will be prepared only after detailed investigation in the case. “We had not received any complaint of mangrove destruction prior to news reports that started appearing in the last two-three days. As far as I know, the mangrove area under our jurisdiction has not been harmed, but soon a detailed investigation will be carried out,” he said.

Mr Sharma landed in controversy on Friday morning after he tweeted that BMC officials are demanding a Rs five lakh bribe from him. Taking a note of his tweet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured him of a probe and action, if his allegations turn out true.

However, the tables soon turned as it came out that Mr Sharma’s office at Versova had received BMC’s notice for illegal construction, to which he had not paid any heed.

Mr Sharma’s tweet, however, led to fierce political reactions, with opposition using the opportunity to target ruling Shiv Sena- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray too had to intervene saying action will be taken if Mr Sharma’s allegations turn out true.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued threats to the actor, saying he will not be allowed to shoot in Mumbai until he presents proofs of the allegations that he had made. The party has also demanded an apology from Mr Sharma.

Mr Sharma has maintained that he does not mean to target any political party and that he had only voiced his concern.