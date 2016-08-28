The Kurar police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping his teenage daughter repeatedly over the last two years. The matter came to light after the victim confided in her mother about the prolonged exploitation, following which the mother and the daughter approached the police.

“The victim has in her complaint said the accused first forced himself on her in January 2015 when they were alone in their Malad residence. The victim’s mother had gone out of town for a couple of days at the time. Since then, the accused had been repeating the act whenever he found himself alone with her,” said an officer with the Kurar police. The victim has told the police that she was afraid to protest or fight back the first time, and encouraged by her silence, her father started exploiting her repeatedly. She remained silent for nearly two years as she was afraid of her father hurting her if she told anyone about the abuse. She did not confide in her mother as she, too, was afraid of her father, as he used to regularly beat her up over petty issues.

“When the abuse continued and the victim realised that there would be no end to it if she did not break her silence, she confided in her mother,” said the officer. “We arrested the accused after receiving the complaint. He has been remanded in our custody till August 31.”