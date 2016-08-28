SHOWCASING CULTURE: The festival was attended by the representatives of the North Eastern Council, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Union Minister of State, Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

North-eastern cultural festival offers exhibitions and dance performances

A nodal officer with single-point contact will be deputed by the department of culture and education to address the grievances of students from the north-east in Maharashtra, said Vinod Tawde, Minister of Culture, Higher and Technical Education on Saturday.

The announcement came at a north-eastern cultural festival, which was attended by the representatives of the North Eastern Council, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Union Minister of State, Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Mr. Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it mandatory for Central ministers to go to the interiors of the north-east. To a question about how the introduction of a draft bill in Manipur, which regulates the entry and exit of non-locals, will affect tourism, the minister said the problem will be dealt with smoothly. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu spoke about the tourism opportunities in the State and explained the cultures and traditions that the north-east offers.

Among the highlights at the festival were ethnic handicraft and textile exhibitions, food stalls, traditional dance performances, and music gigs by contemporary bands of the region. All the eight States: Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur, participated in the festival.

Tourism industry in Sikkim is likely to get a boost with the construction of an airport at Pakyong, which will be operational by June next year.

Speaking to The Hindu, C. Zangpo, secretary of tourism and civil aviation department, Sikkim, said 95 per cent of the construction is complete and once the airport starts operating, over 10 lakh tourists are expected, which is 25 per cent more than the present count of 7.5 lakh. “We are developing the infrastructure to accommodate the tourists along side the construction of the airport. We are also planning to develop yoga centres in the forests and promote nature, adventure and eco-tourism.”

Famous among trekkers, the northern region of Sikkim will now be available to foreign tourists on basis of a pass. “The pass can be obtained from our tourism centres and will be valid for 15 days for international tourists. Domestic tourists do not have a limit for the same,” Mr. Zangpo added.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu