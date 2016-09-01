The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) what action has been taken against buildings that violate air safety norms around the domestic airport.

A division Bench of Justices V.M. Kanade and Swapna Joshi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Yeshwant Shenoy.

The PIL alleges that the AAI has given height clearance to about 200 buildings in violation of its own regulations as well as the DGCA’s. These clearances have resulted in conversion of the Mumbai airfield into a ‘minefield’.

The court questioned what action has been taken against builders and developers around the domestic airport and what steps have been taken in this regard. The court also asked airport authorities what is the exact height restriction for buildings around the airport so there is no ambiguity and action can be taken against the authorities. The matter has been adjourned for Thursday.

In the last hearing, the court had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to initiate action against a high-rise building near the domestic airport, which violates air safety norms. The bench had also asked AAI and DGCA to conduct an inquiry into the action taken in the past one year over navigation issues faced by aircraft.