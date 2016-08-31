How do they decide that this much money is sufficient, they ask

With onion prices dropping to a record low, the Maharashtra Government announced a grant of Rs. 100 per quintal to the farmers.

After the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Big relief. Maharashtra cabinet decides to give grant of Rs.100/quintal to onion producing farmers.”

He added, “Farmers who sold onion produce in APMCs from July 1 to August 31, eligible to avail this grant. Each farmer to get relief up to 200 quintals.”

This year, a surplus yield — production of 2.30 crore metric tonnes against domestic consumption of 1.30 crore metric tonnes — caused a drastic drop in wholesale prices with some reports saying that farmers in Nashik were selling old onions at 5 paise per kg.

However, today’s announcement has failed to lift the spirits of the farmers who have called it inadequate and hit out at the government for making fun of their plight.

“We aren't begging. What we are asking is our right. How does this government decide that this much of money is sufficient as financial aid? Have they bothered to check ground reality?” said Rajaram Fafale of Maralgoi village in Nashik district when The Hindu sought his reaction.

Mr. Fafale was at Lasalgaon onion market with his 10 quintal onions, for which he received Rs. 220 per quintal or Rs. 2.2 per kilogram. “Now I will get one rupee more per kg. What a relief,” he said, with a touch of sarcasm.

He is not alone in this outburst. Be it Bhanudas Kanade of Lauki or Milind Darade of Kopargaon, the fall in onion prices has hit farmers hard. “People are outraged when prices go high. They think we make a windfall out of it. First of all, we get nothing; traders and middlemen do. Secondly, shouldn't the outrage be visible when prices hit rock bottom?” asked Mr. Kanade.

Mr. Darade made headlines a week ago after he sold his crop for 5 paisa per kilogram. He has laminated the receipt to show it to everyone. “Why can't we get Minimum Support Price for onions?” he asked.

One of the major demands of farmers is an MSP for onions, like in the case of sugarcane. This, according to them, will ensure that their produce is not sold below a certain price.

Nanasaheb Patil, a director with NAFED, said, “When prices go up, the government increases export duty to stop export of onions. It makes us lose international customers due to random decisions. At times like this when production is in excess and prices have fallen, we are left with no international customer.”

(With PTI inputs)