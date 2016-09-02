Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated a new administrative building for the commandos of the Maharashtra’s anti-terror unit, ‘Force One’, which was set up after the 26/11 attacks.

Built on a 26,320-square metre campus at a cost of Rs. 85 crore by the Maharashtra Police Welfare and Housing Corporation in Goregaon East, the building houses a specialised training centre and hostel for 140 personnel with a 100-metre-long firing range.

Minister of State for Housing Ravindra Waikar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K.P. Bakshi, and Director General of Police Satish Mathur were present.

Mr. Fadnavis said ‘Force One’ was set up on the lines of the National Security Guard. “Force One is always alert and on its toes. Because of its efficiency, the State is ready to face any emergency. Our government has taken the lead in providing housing facilities to our policemen. The police housing board should come up with more such proposals for each district.”