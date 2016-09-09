A 35-year-old tribal farm labourer killed his three children by throwing them into a well, before committing suicide by jumping in at Falegaon village, police said on Thursday.

A police team removed the bodies of Pandurang Shreeram Kodape and the children — Gayatri (14), Jaya (10) and Komal (5) — from the well at a farm of one Banu Bakode.

After the spot panchnama, all four bodies were sent to the rural hospital of Babhulgaon for post mortem.

Kodape’s motive for the extreme step would be known only after the investigation and the post mortem report, residential deputy collector Rajesh Khawle said. Kodape cultivated three acres of land, which he had taken on rent. He also worked on other farms with his second wife, Vandana.

The farm labourer had taken a loan of Rs. 35,000 from a private finance company.

Vandana was later taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case.