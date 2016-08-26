The Registrar of Family Court on Thursday justified its stand in the Bombay High Court on levying court fees on women seeking maintenance only for their minor sons while daughters are exempted.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Majlis Manch.

It stated that a Government Resolution violates Article 15 (3) (nothing shall prevent the State from making any special provision for women and children) of the Indian Constitution and sought directions from the court to grant exemption to women litigants from payment of court fees in accordance with the Government Resolution dated Oct. 1, 1994.

The reply filed by the Registry states that women were exempted from paying court fees with the object of promoting the welfare of women and granting exemption from paying court fees in cases of maintenance, property disputes, violence and divorce.