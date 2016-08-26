The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the State to make sufficient arrangements so that life does not come to a standstill when the kaali peeli taxis go on an indefinite strike on August 29.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Pravin Upadhyay.

The PIL stated that kaali peeli taxies would go on strike to protest against the State government’s failure to regulate radio taxi services like Ola and Uber, which are eating into their business.

The PIL said the State has enacted the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2011, in the interest of the public to ensure unrestricted service of taxis and that the State does not follow its own legislation. The PIL sought a direction from the court to frame a policy so that the right to strike in a society is taken away. The court said State authorities ought to have negotiated with the taxi unions to avoid the strike. There is no doubt that when a union of this nature goes on strike, traffic is affected. The bench disposed of the petition.