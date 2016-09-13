Amount of money swindled by him goes up to Rs. 46 crore

The case against builder Pujit Aggarwal got stronger on Monday, with the Azad Maidan police incorporating complaints of 31 more investors in their FIR against him. Aggarwal was arrested on Monday last week after a south Mumbai-based firm Capri Global Capital registered an FIR against him.

Capri had invested Rs. 2.50 crore in three flats in Aggarwal’s Orbit Residency Park in Saki Naka, and Aggarwal allegedly deposited the money in his personal account instead of an escrow account jointly operated by Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL), which he was required to do as per the terms of the loan he took from LIC HFL against the project.

The Hindu had in its Sunday edition reported how the police were widening the scope of their investigation against Aggarwal, seeking information on other complaints against him.

“We have merged complaints submitted by a total of 31 investors to the Saki Naka police with our FIR. The total amount of money that he has cheated the investors of has now gone up to Rs. 46 crore,” said senior police inspector Vijay Kadam, Azad Maidan police station.

Around 20 of these investors were present at the Esplanade Court on Monday, where Aggarwal was produced. He was remanded in police custody till September 16. His lawyer urged that he be given a pillow in the lock-up as he suffers from chronic slip disk, and permission was granted by the Magistrate. The defence lawyer also sought permission for his medicines to be given.

Orbit Residency Park in Saki Naka was announced in 2009 and around 300 people had invested in flats in the six-building complex.

The Hindu had on August 27 reported how the investors learned about the loan arrangement only in 2013 when LIC HFL issued a public notice, and the investors approached the police. Apart from the investors in Orbit Residency Park, Aggarwal is facing allegations of cheating from some residents of Irani Chawl in Nana Chowk, which was demolished to make way for Orbit Heights in a redevelopment project. An FIR has been registered against him by one such alleged victim, while two applications are pending with the Gamdevi police.