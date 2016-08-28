The Congress corporator from H-East ward, Kalina, drew flak on social media on Saturday after he allegedly made derogatory remarks on women from the north-east.

Local newspapers reported Brian Miranda claiming that it is because of the way north-eastern women dress, the crimes are on the rise in the city. He allegedly made the comments after hearing an incident of alleged molestation of a 19-year-old Manipuri girl in Kolaveri village, Santacruz, on August 19.

The issue came to light when Angellica Aribam, general secretary of National Students’ Union of India, shared the report on her Twitter handle, asking Sanjay Nirupam, president of Mumbai Congress, to take action against Mr. Miranda. The report also mentions some policemen anonymously commenting on the alleged unsuitability of dresses worn by women.

Mr. Nirupam said, “The very fact that they commented anonymously was alarming. It shows that they hold the same view. There should be a drive to sensitise them to women’s rights and freedom as well.” He said he had contacted Mr. Miranda and had reprimanded him when he admitted to have made the statements. “He told me that there is a problem in Kolaveri village, Santacruz, as girls who stay there come late at night. But I told him that he should report the matter to the police. He committed that he will not make any such remarks again.”