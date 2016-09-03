You might enjoy this neatly compartmentalised mystery if you don’t expect too many surprises

In a traditional three-act structure, a film will have an introduction, conflict and resolution. But Shaheb, Bibi and Golaam (SBG) takes this template further and literally splits the screen into three portions just before the interval, indicating that two acts are over.

After all, the film does focus on three characters. Each of them has their own introductions and conflicts, but thankfully there’s one common resolution tying the trio together. Jimmy (Shaheb), played by Anjan Dutt, is a sniper; Jaya (Bibi), played by Swastika Mukherjee, is a sexually frustrated housewife; and Javed (Golaam), played by Ritwick Chakraborty, is a taxi driver.

For a movie with an edgy, confusing and loud trailer, SBG’s narrative is pretty straightforward, even neatly compartmentalised, all connected by one mistake.

After you’ve seen the first two segments, the SBG slips into an interval at a cliff-hanger. But when you return with your refilled bucket of popcorn, all set to piece the mystery together, it starts introducing the third protagonist: Javed. It’s like watching a completely different film, until the climax where Jimmy and Jaya re-enter, exactly picking up from where the screen had split into three.

SBG relies heavily on its characters’ backstories to take the narrative forward, but they all seem very unconvincing, except for Jaya’s. Bibi has been deprived of affection — both physical and emotional — from her husband. Strangely, she skips all stages of infidelity and jumps directly into prostitution. If she’s compelling to watch, it’s only because actress Mukherjee manages to convince you.

However, in Jimmy and Javed’s case, despite the spot-on casting, you need to be highly gullible to believe their stories. In Jimmy’s case, it’s bewildering that a former-cop-turned-vigilante-hitman would leave so many loose ends and go unnoticed. As for Javed, how could a girl (Rumi played by Parno Mittra) fall for a cabbie only because he relentlessly stalks her? This despite Rumi seen swiping left and right on Tinder. Certainly, she’d have several, if not better, options on hand.

If you suspend your disbelief and attribute these stories to magical realism, the actors will do the rest and keep you engrossed. In a Bengali rendition of ‘Jack meets Rose from Titanic’, Javed shows uptown Rumi the seedier aspects of Kolkata she never saw.

Chakraborty makes you want to root for Javed, who is always lingering around in shadows in front of Rumi’s family, while keeping his emotions in check. But he would also be a nightmare as a real-life taxi driver with his penchant to race on streets and stalk a girl.

When Mukherjee is not wearing some comically garish clothes as a ‘desi prostitute’ and gyrating with her clients while donning a variety of wigs, she manages to make you sympathise with a woman who is stuck in a stifling marriage. Dutt makes his stoicism work, albeit hidden behind those circular Lennon-esque shades.

When all three parts, with their pros and cons, overlap at the end of the film, it could be attributed to fate, albeit a forced one. But SBG does not leave unanswered questions, which, director and writer Pratim D. Gupra smartly ensures by not introducing too many characters.

For a thriller, SBG has very little surprises in store for the viewer. Maybe what works for it then, is its predictability.