Investigations against the four accused arrested in connection with the false and inflammatory message on WhatsApp have revealed that the two main accused in the case tried to get the message circulated in as many WhatsApp groups as possible.

The message, which started doing the rounds on Monday, claimed that a clash had occurred between two communities in the Pathanwadi area of Malad after a Ganeshotsav procession was targeted. The police found that only a minor clash had occurred, but some anti-social elements were trying to give a communal twist to the matter, after which the four accused were arrested.

The police have identified two Malad residents, who are alleged to have written the message and started the chain of circulation on WhatsApp. Both of them are members of a local self-proclaimed religious organisation. While one of them is under arrest, the police are looking for the other.

“Both the accused sent the message to only those people in their contacts list who they knew were either administrators or members of WhatsApp groups, urging them to forward the message. The trick worked and the message was picked and circulated widely,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

Ironically, the same trick ensured that the message reached several police officers. The Kurar police initiated their inquiries in Pathanwadi, where they found that after the procession in question had passed out of the area, certain anti-social elements reached the scene to blow the minor argument out of proportion.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till September 15, and the police are conducting investigations into their antecedents.