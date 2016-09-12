Following an inspection, the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) of the Railway Board noted on Saturday that basic amenities were of poor quality at Bandra station and terminus.

Mohammed Irfan Ahmad, a PAC member, said both were lacking in drinking water facilities, cleanliness of toilets and platforms and seating facilities. “We also noted that the number of GRP (Government Railway Police) and RPF (Railway Police Force) officers were insufficient, and some of them were not paying attention to security measures.”

The four-member committee, which jointly inspected both stations with Western Railway authorities, directed the latter to make platforms cleaner. Mr. Ahmad said the committee had inspected all suburban railway stations in the city three months ago, and was now checking on progress made. The PAC also said the quality of construction of Bandra Terminus’s platform no. 1 was improper, and have directed WR authorities to look into the matter.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, WR, said the committee has also directed the WR to remove encroachments next to the railway tracks in Bandra (East). “We are already taking care of the issues pointed out by the committee. They had conducted an inspection three months ago and had made certain suggestions, which we are taking into view and are working to address them,” Mr. Jain said. Committee members are also looking at providing free toilet facilities to passengers using advertising revenue.

However, senior WR officials said the Indian Railways has directed stations across India to not sanction new contracts to advertisers as Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is planning to focus on digital advertising in a “sensitised manner”.