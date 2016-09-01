The strike called by autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai and Pune against cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Wednesday turned violent with agitators damaging a few taxi cabs.

According to traffic police sources, a congregation of more than 400 autorickshaw drivers was protesting near the Regional Transport Office building in Pune when they began pelting stones at a few Ola cabs stationed at the traffic junction, smashed the windshields of at least three taxis in the process. No one was injured, said police.

The strike threw commute in Pune off kilter with many cabs affiliated to Ola and Uber staying off the road for fear of violence.

The strikers are demanding the formulation of strict rules and regulations against taxi aggregators, who they allege, are illegally ferrying general passengers instead of tourists, thereby unfairly eating into autorickshaw drivers’ pie.

“While we are not against competition, we demand fairness. There are rules for auto drivers, but none for cab aggregators like Ola and Uber who flagrantly flout them. This is illegal,” said Nitin Pawar of the Pune Rickshaw Panchayat.

Mr. Pawar said the strikers had also demanded that autorickshaw drivers with a three-year licence be automatically provided a badge without cumbersome formalities.

Pune witnessed a series of agitations against cab aggregators in March and April last year.

Stuck with an erratic bus service, the city’s harried commuters, of which a large number comprise information technology professionals, are dependent on autorickshaws.

However, several commuters complain that auto drivers often refuse to ply by the meter in several areas of the city and at times refuse to ferry passengers if the length of the commute exceeds 10 km.

To remedy this, a number of 24X7 private companies have stepped in to provide round-the-clock services to commuters at meter rates. Incidentally, more than 3,000 autorickshaw drivers are allied to Ola, providing efficient ‘dial-an-autorickshaw’ services at meter rates.