Argument breaks out between mandal members and the cop at Teesgaon lake

The Kolsewadi police on Wednesday arrested four members of a local Ganeshotsav mandal for allegedly attacking a police sub-inspector in Kalyan on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at Teesgaon lake, where Ganesh idol immersions were under way. Sub-inspector Nitin Dagale with the Kolsewadi police was on duty at the lake and was among the several policemen who were taking idols from people from beyond barricades and immersing the idols.

“A procession by a local Ganeshotsav mandal was holding up the crowd and Mr. Dagale went over to tell them to move on. This led to an argument between Mr. Dagale and the mandal members. One of the members jumped over the barricade, pushed Mr. Dagale into the lake, and even jumped in after him, after which he tried to drown Mr. Dagale,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Sharad Shelar, Kalyan region.

While Mr. Dagale’s assailants fled, people present at the scene shot videos of the incident on their cellphones, which went viral on social media within an hour. Meanwhile, the Kolsewadi police recorded Mr. Dagale’s statement and registered an offence against the accused.

Based on the videos and CCTV footage of the area, the police identified the accused as members of Jari Mari Ganeshotsav Mandal in Kalyan. The main accused, along with three of his companions who also participated in the attack, were arrested by Wednesday evening.

Mr. Shelar said the accused did not have any political affiliations.

The accused have been charged with attempt to murder and criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code, and will be produced in court on Thursday.