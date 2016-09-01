Traffic head constable Vilas Shinde (51), who was assaulted by two brothers when he tried to stop one of them who was riding a motorcycle despite being a minor in Khar a week ago, on Wednesday succumbed to head injuries at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited his Worli residence, and announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh and a job to a member of his family. Mumbai Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar too visited the family. According to the Khar police, the incident occurred at around 3.15 p.m. on August 23 at a petrol pump near Hotel Rajasthan on S.V. Road, where Mr. Shinde was posted to collect details of motorists as part of a traffic e-challan initiative. He stopped a teenage boy riding a motorcycle, who came to the petrol pump, leading to an argument. Mr. Shinde told the boy to call his parents.

The boy called his 21-year-old brother, identified as Ahmed Mohammed Ali Qureshi, who hit the constable from behind with a bamboo stick.

Qureshi and his brother fled, but were nabbed by the Khar police within 24 hours. While Qureshi was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, his brother was sent to a correctional home in Dongri. Qureshi will be booked under Section 302 for murder.

Mr. Shinde was admitted to Lilavati Hospital with serious head injuries and had been battling for life in the hospital’s intensive care unit for the past seven days. Mr. Shinde’s son, Deepesh, donated his eyes to the Eye Bank Coordination and Research Centre.

The Mumbai Traffic Police personnel decided to contribute a day’s salary to support his family.