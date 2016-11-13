The Shivaji Nagar police on Saturday registered an FIR against a doctor with Jeevan Jyot Hospital and Nursing Home in Govandi for allegedly refusing to admit a newborn because his parents had only demonetised Rs. 500 notes. Police said the baby’s father, Jagdish Sharma, had registered the complaint on Friday against Dr. Sheetal Kamath.

As per the complaint, Mr. Sharma’s wife Kiran had delivered prematurely at home on November 9, and had been rushed to Jeevan Jyot Hospital, where she was given primary care. However, Dr. Kamath allegedly refused to admit Kiran and the baby because they didn’t have lower denomination notes to pay the deposit of Rs. 6,000. The desperate couple rushed to a hospital in Chembur, but their baby died. The Central government has stipulated that hospitals, both private and government-run, accept demonetised currency.

“An FIR for causing death by negligence and disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant has been registered against Dr. Kamath at Shivaji Nagar police station,” DCP (Zone VI) Shahaji Umap said. He said cases of medical negligence are usually referred to the Maharashtra Medical Council, but preliminary inquiries had established that Dr. Kamath had directly disobeyed a government order and the FIR was registered on this basis. The police will be calling Dr. Kamath for inquiries.

Dr. Kamath’s friend, Dr. Nandita Iyer, defended her on Twitter, saying Dr. Kamath had given the couple a written referral for Sion Hospital, as Jeevan Jyot Hospital doesn’t have Neonatal Intensive Care facilities, and not because of the Sharmas’s redundant currency.