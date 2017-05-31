New test to recruit teachers: Tawde

more-in

Mumbai: Teachers in all government and private aided schools will be selected through a centralised aptitude test to ensure recruitment of qualified teachers, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Tuesday.

He said there has been a growing demand for curbing malpractices by educational institute owners while recruiting teachers. The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court too had asked the State government to ensure recruitment is based solely on merit. “The aptitude test is to ensure this.”

Mr. Tawde said a merit list will be published as part of the centralised aptitude test. “A special web portal will be designed with details of vacant posts, and interested candidates can apply for the jobs on offer.”

While teachers’ unions did not oppose the decision, they sought to know if the government will guarantee jobs to candidates who successfully clear the test. “We already have tests such as the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). However teacher recruitment has been frozen since May 2012, and we are facing a shortfall of 40,000 teachers,” Subhash More of Shikshak Bharti said, adding the government should first create jobs.

Mr. More said teachers won’t mind appearing for one more yet another test if it guarantees a job. “Why should we oppose a government decision just for the sake of it? At the same time, the government should share details about the TET: how many were recruited, the total number of candidates and how many cleared it.”