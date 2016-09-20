Process began after the CM gave go-ahead: Chief Secretary

The Maharashtra government will enact a new legislation to protect government employees from physical assault while on duty.

Office-bearers of the Maharashtra State Mantralaya Officers Federation on Saturday met Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya, who assured them that the government has begun the process after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave a go-ahead.

“Nobody denies that the time for such an act has come. We have assured them (the federation) that the act will be framed at the earliest. The government is of the opinion that while an employee may err, nobody has the right to physically assault him on duty,” Mr. Kshatriya said after meeting the delegation, which was led by organisation president R.K. Dhanawade.

The employees have been spearheading a campaign against the attacks. In August, the Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Karjat, Suresh Lad, had slapped a deputy collector, following a disagreement over payment of compensation. The MLA was arrested and released on bail soon after.

In March, independent MLA Bacchu Kadu of Achalpur constituency had manhandled a senior State government employee. Following this, staffers went on a pen-down strike and raised slogans against Mr. Kadu on the Secretariat premises. The protest had forced the Chief Minister, who heads the General Administration Department, to announce a probe and safeguards for the employees, including framing a new act.

“During the time of last attack (by Mr. Kadu) we had requested the legislature to adopt a resolution for the MLA’s suspension,” said a member of the federation.

In August, a NCP legislator slapped

a deputy collector over payment of compensation