Mumbai

New app aims at making Metro travel safer

Crime deterrent: Metro SecuCare will send updates on the user’s location every five seconds.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Passengers can send photos, videos to security personnel

A mobile application will now let Metro passengers click and send photographs or short videos to security personnel, making it safer to travel. Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, which operates the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar line, released the application on Thursday.

Metro SecuCare allows users to to click a photograph or shoot a 20-second video of the perpetrator, which is transmitted to the central security control room at D.N Nagar station. The app provides the user’s location, and updates it every five seconds after the signal is sent.

Mumbai Metro One CEO Abhay Kumar Mishra said, “This app will prevent people from indulging in acts of misbehaviour.” Officials said the control room staff will immediately call the commuter in distress and also relay the information to security personnel located at the nearest station. The perpetrator will be handed over to the Andheri police.

The app will also be of help during medical emergencies, officials said. Most features of the app, available on Android and iOS, will work only on the Mumbai Metro One corridor. Commuters will also be able to send out an alert to registered family or friends.

“The most challenging part of the app was to provide accurate geo-location along the entire metro corridor and to ensure that it’s features don’t work once outside the corridor,” Hemant Shivdasani of Eyewatch Technologies, which has developed the app, said.

