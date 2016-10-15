Two teenagers from Mumbai drowned in a pond at the Owa Camp in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. This is the fourth such incident at this pond this year, which has become a popular weekend attraction after swimming was banned at Pandavkada waterfalls due to increasing incidents of drowning.

According to the Kharghar police, the victims identified as Ramkishen Jaiswal, 17, and Kuldeep Pandey, 15, both students of Aryan School and Junior College in Sion, had come with eight friends to Kharghar on Wednesday as they had a holiday for Muharram.

The police said the teenagers had earlier gone to Pandavkada waterfalls and tried to swim there, but were stopped by villagers who told them that swimming was no longer allowed. The group then went to Owa Camp and entered the pond for a swim. Jaiswal and Pandey drowned in the deep end of the pond despite efforts to save them by their friends. Their friends informed the Kharghar police, and search-and-rescue operations were initiated.

“The teenagers had not informed their parents about the trip. The parents were under the notion that they were attending tuition classes and would return by evening,” said PSI Ashok Naik, Kharghar police station, said. The bodies were found on Thursday morning after an entire night of searching, and were handed over to their families. The police have registered cases of accidental death.

The police said afrer the picnic crowd shifted to Owa Camp from Pandavkada, there have been three incidents at Owa Camp this year, and two last year. “We patrol the area and warn picnickers, but people still take risks. The villagers, too, warn outsiders to refrain from entering the pond,” Mr. Naik said.

The CIDCO has also put up a board forbidding swimming at Pandavkada waterfalls, but no such restrictions have imposed at Owa Camp.

The writer is a freelance journalist