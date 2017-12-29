Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner protecting accused: missing cop’s kin

more-in

The kin of missing Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre alleged, at a press conference on Thursday, that Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has been trying to misuse his position to delay investigation in the case.

Anand Bidre, the missing cop’s brother, and Raju Gore, her husband, said that would approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding inclusion of Mr. Nagrale as co-accused in the kidnapping case. They claimed that Mr. Nagrale was protecting the accused by delaying the investigation for the past one-and-a-half years.

Mr. Bidre said, “After we registered a missing complaint in July 2016, no investigations were conducted. We then met Mr. Nagrale and demanded speedy justcie. But he asked us to stay away from the case. He hinted that our lives could be in danger if pursue the case. He said there were no evidence to arrest anyone.”

Mr. Bidre said that they later approached the court, and as per its orders a FIR was registered on January 31, 2017. The accused were arrested in December. Mr Bidre and Mr. Gore also alleged that Police Inspector Sangeeta Alphanso, who was initially investigating the case, had reached the final stages of investigations in the case in August, but she was soon transferred, with a promotion.