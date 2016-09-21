The Crime Branch of the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a gang of eight people involved in forging documents and printing counterfeit currency notes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fake dirhams worth Rs. 8,79,650 and equipment worth Rs. 2,85,335 were recovered from the accused.

Crime Branch sleuths got a whiff of the racket while investigating a gang of seven people involved in forgery of educational documents last month.

Flat raided

A team raided a flat in Valleyshilp Society in Sector 36, Kharghar, and found laser printers, a laptop, currency counter and fake detector machine, mini detector machine and a lamination machine, besides fake currency notes.

The eight arrested were identified as Abdul Nasir Thinu Mohammed, Rajesh Santosh, Firoz Fakruddin Shah, Jainul Khan alias Sonu, Bharat Rajaram Tambe, Ashish Kamlakar Pednekar, Abdul Biran Moiuddin and Pravin Dattatreya Chonkar. They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 466 (forgery of court documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

One more member of the gang is absconding and is believed to have carried fake notes for distribution in Dubai, said assistant police inspector Uttam Damble of Crime Branch Unit III.

