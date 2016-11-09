A delegation of elected representatives led by Navi Mumbai Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane met senior bureaucrats to push for the transfer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) Tukaram Mundhe.

The delegation met Manisha Mhaiskar, Secretary (Urban Development II); Mukesh Khullar, Principal Secretary, General Adminstration Department; and Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya.

On October 25, a no-confidence motion was passed against Mr. Mundhe at a special General Body meeting of the NMMC. A total of 104 corporators had voted against Mr. Mundhe under Section 36(3) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act (MMCA). However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 2 suspended the motion under Section 451 (1) of the Act in larger public interest and for maintaining law and order. The Chief Minister had given a month’s time to hear the stand of the corporators and take a final decision.

Mr. Sonawane said, “We met the three officials to explain our stand on the suspension of the no-confidence motion. We explained that Section 451 (1) is not applicable in this case. We will submit a formal report in next few days to the Urban Development department.”

The delegation included Leader of the House Jaywant Sutar, Opposition leader Dwarkanath Bhoir, Chairman of Standing Committee Shivram Patil and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata.

‘Allegations untrue’

Mr. Sonawane said, “Mr. Mundhe has painted an image of Navi Mumbai that all corporators are corrupt and there are only scams here. But that’s not true. Navi Mumbai has been developing for the past 25 years. NMMC was the first muncipal corporation to build a dam, which proves we had a futuristic vision. If there is corruption, appropriate action must be taken.”

Mr. Sonawane is also planning to write to President Pranab Mukherjee. “I am drafting the letter so that [Mr. Mundhe] is transferred, and the pros and cons are taken into consideration.”

