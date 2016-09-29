Police constable Janardan Balavkar (33), attached to the coastal security in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday was felicitated with Rs. 2,000 in cash and a bouquet by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale for saving a 62-year-old man, who jumped off Ulwa bridge on Tuesday.

The man, who tried to commit suicide, was identified as Mohan Shankar Pachnekar, a resident of Diwale village in Belapur. On Tuesday, at around 8.30 a.m., Mr. Balavkar, after his duty, was waiting outside his office for his senior. He heard someone shouting that a man had jumped off the bridge. “I saw a man being swept away. At that moment, the only thing I had in my mind was to save his life, so I dived.”

Mr. Balavkar swam a few metres, but could not grab the hand of Mr. Pachnekar. Ultimately, he managed to get hold of his T shirt and pulled him. “He was unconscious when I dragged him out. We called for an ambulance that reached in 10 minutes, and he was taken to MGM Belapur hospital where he is still under treatment and is stable,” he said.

DCP (SB) Nitin Pawar said, “We are proud to have Mr. Balavkar in our department and it was his presence of mind that saved a life.” Mr. Balavkar, who hails from Nashik, has been working with the Navi Mumbai police for the last six years.

