Spend your weekend in Panchgani exploring the beauty of karvi flowers, which bloom once in eight years. The three-day festival beginning Friday will include music performances, nature walks, honey tasting, cycling in the forests, a tour of Devrai Art Village, painting workshops and photo exhibitions. There will also be a screening of the documentary, ‘A Classroom of Flowers’, by Mandakini Mathur. Registration is priced at Rs. 2,500.

Please Wait while comments are loading...