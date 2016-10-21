Nandini, Karnataka’s leading milk brand, has entered the city market with its range of products in a bid to corner a slice of one of the biggest milk markets in the country, and to deal with excess milk production back home.

Nandini is the brand for products made by the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF), India’s second largest co-operative milk federation after Amul, and is likely to be patronised by the large Kannadiga population in the city in the initial months.

KMF has tied up with Prabhat Dairy for processing and packaging of milk at Navi Mumbai before the packets are dispatched to 25 distributors across Mumbai. Milk will be transported to Prabhat’s processing centre from Karnataka in tankers. Cow milk in pouches has been competitively introduced at Rs. 40 per litre and a 400-gm packet of curd at at Rs. 20.

Encouraged by the subsidy granted by Karnataka Government, milk production inz the State has gone up substantially in the past years. KMF members collectively produce 70 lakh litres a day, up considerably from 50 lakh litres per day a few years ago. However, KMF has been able to sell only 45 lakh to 50 lakh litres per day in Karnataka.

In its search for new markets to sell the surplus production, Nandini was introduced in Chennai and Hyderabad last year.