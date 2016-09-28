Mumbai-based alternative rock band Spud in the Box will release its debut album, Lead Feet Paper Shoes . In the works since 2014, the album promises to engage the listener and push the boundaries of the genre. The six-member band has performed at festivals such as NH7 Weekender and Ragasthan. They are known for their dual harmonies, big choruses, massive guitar sounds and a super-tight rhythm section. Entry: Rs 300.

Time: 9.30 p.m.

Venue: AntiSocial, Khar West

Phone: 65226324