Watch Italian organist Gian Vito Tannoia perform with the Symphony Orchestra of India’s Chamber Orchestra. Tannoia is the only Italian to reach the finals of the International Organ Competitions of Prague (1989) and Dublin (1995). He won the top prize at the International Course on Organ Improvisation. ‘Handel: Concerto Op. 4 No. 1 for Organ and Strings’ and ‘Max Reger: Gigue (from Trios Op. 47)’ will be among the pieces which will be performed. Tickets: Rs. 300 onwards.

Please Wait while comments are loading...