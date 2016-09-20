The Thane Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the murder of a couple found dead in their Mumbra residence last Thursday. The police said the accused belongs to the couple’s village and shared a ‘brotherly relationship’ with the woman.

The victims, Vijay Yadav (30) and his pregnant wife Sufiya Mansoor alias Priya (22), were found with their throats slit and stabbed multiple times in their residence in Sagar building, Diaghar village, Mumbra. The Diaghar police registered a case of murder against unknown persons and the Crime Branch, too, was conducting parallel investigations into the matter.

The police had, during its investigations, learned that a young man had been asking directions to the Yadav residence a couple of days before the bodies were discovered and further inquiries established that the Yadavs had a guest a day before Eid-ul-Azha.

“We spoke to several residents of the building as well as shopkeepers in the area to identify this man, and finally found some neighbours who gave us credible leads about the suspect. Sufiya had told one of the women in the locality that her distant cousin had come to spend Eid with them, while another resident was able to provide us with a name: Shafiq,” said an officer with the Thane Police Crime Branch.

Acting on the information, a team of personnel from Unit I of the Crime Branch was sent to Paliya village in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, where Sufiya came from. With the help of the local police, officials were able to confirm that a local resident named Shafiq Mansoori (28) was close to Sufiya before she eloped with Yadav, and that Shafiq and Sufiya used to call each other brother and sister.

Shafiq was picked up for inquiries and after questioning him, as well as mapping his cellular locations over the last few days, the police were able to establish his involvement in the murder.

“Shafiq, in his questioning, has said that as he was close to Sufiya as well as friends with Yadav, he was being blamed by her family and friends for her elopement, despite his repeated assertions that he had in no way helped or encouraged either Sufiya or Yadav. He has added that he wanted to avenge Yadav and Sufiya for the backlash he was receiving for no fault of his,” the officer added.

According to the police, Shafiq came to stay with the Yadavs under the pretext of spending Eid with them and killed both of them the same night, after which he locked the house and left for UP.

Shafiq was arrested and brought to Thane on Monday.