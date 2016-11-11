hope for compassion:Saraswati Menon’s vision for Mumbai’s animals is that they will have enough shelters “that are safe, offer them food, a nice place to curl up and sleep, lot of love, a place to play”.— Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Saraswati Menon has spent 18 years looking after animals in the streets of South Mumbai

At 66 years of age, Saraswati Menon has a huge family to look after. When she is not working as a resource person in the purchase section of BD Somani International School in Cuffe Parade , she is paying close attention to her brood of strays: Shaitan, Mandir, Josie, Moti and Bunty, among others.

Ms. Menon spends two-and-a-half hours each day feeding them. There are times when she needs to ferry them to hospital, check on them, and when they are no more, organise a respectable cremation for them. “People call me, ‘ Kuttewali aunty’, which I don’t like, but I can’t help it,” she says, suppressing a laugh.

For the past 18 years, Menon has stuck to her routine. Her day starts at 5.30 a.m., when she heads out of her house with a bag full of food for the animals near Nariman House, Colaba. A whole lot of cats eagerly await her arrival, besides “two new dogs who grab the food, chase away the cats, and create a mess”.

If she’s managed to feed the cats without interruption, she walks into the lanes nearby, stopping at a temple. She calls out to stray dog Mandir, so named because he lives on the street adjoining the temple. And then there’s Josie, who lives by Joseph and Company, and Moti.

By 8.30 a.m., she heads back home, picks up another bag of food, goes to the Colaba fire station, then the Naval Boat Workshop, and finally to a decrepit mill in the area. “It’s hard work, especially in the rains. I’ve been doing this every day.”

Given that she lives alone, the presence of animals in her life is healing. Like Shaitan and Lambu, who invited themselves into her house from the street below. “It started with, ‘Can we sit in front of your house?’ Then they moved in. And suddenly, Shaitan said, ‘I’ll sleep here by the cupboard’. One fine day, there he was, sprawled on the sofa.”

Lambu had a girlfriend in the building, the small-built Buddhi. “They would go straight to Colaba Sweets, wait for the owner to give them doodh pedha , smile at each other, cross the road and go towards Badhwar Park. I have no idea what they would do there. They would return late at night.”

Lambu was run over by a car a few years ago, while he was sleeping under it. “He’d already lost one of his legs to cancer; the other one went under the car. His body was put in a mortuary, but I cremated him. I saw tyre marks around his two remaining legs. He had such a sweet face.”

Shaitan, a local breed, is famous in the locality. “I once heard someone call out, ‘Shaitan, hello!’, and I turned around and saw a cop from Colaba Police Station.”

Ms. Menon’s dogs — not just the ones who stay with her — are multilingual. “They know Tamil and Malayalam. My friends laugh at me, because when I have the dogs admitted in hospital, I give them name tags of Jackie Menon, Jimmy Menon.”

Dogs know when you’re talking about them, she says, and you can tell from the way they smile. “People say I’m mad when I say they smile, but they do.” All her knowledge of how to deal with them is self-taught. “I think they know compassion when they see it.”

Her compassion is not limited to dogs and cats in the area. She has often ferried wounded kites to the animal hospital in Parel or to Pradeep D’souza, the ‘Bird Man of Mumbai’. And she has fond memories of all the animals she has helped rescue.

Raja, for instance, the kite who would fit snugly under her arm. One night, she rushed him to a vet in Worli because of his diarrhoea, and the vet arranged for a safe house for him. “I later got a call from London saying Raja’s been released into a forest. I was so happy.”

And then there was an owl who dropped from the top of her building. At the time, she didn’t know the owl needed to fly from a height, so she promptly bundled it into a taxi. She wasn’t prepared in the least for what the owl did next. “He suddenly lifted one of his wings, which seemed to stretch a mile. I screamed my head off and the driver shouted at me for scaring him!” All the owl did was turn and give her the wise-guy look.

Mumbai, she says, has relatively more compassion towards animals than many other places she’s seen: Chennai or Kerala, for instance. The most heartening instance was when she received a letter signed by Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata. Years ago, she was compelled to put down a dog who had lost her eye and whose kidneys had failed. “I came home, sat on the floor, and I had this crumpled up, old inland letter.” She poured her heart out to the first person she could think of, animal lover Tata. She still has his response, laminated and tucked away safely at home.

Along with the good, she’s witnessed cruelty and heartlessness, not to mention people deriding her for her commitment to animals. “One man in my building said I sleep with dogs. Then there are people who think I do it because I have no family or children. That’s not true.”

There are enough animal haters around, and those hurt her the most. Years ago, she had paid a man to feed stray dogs, but she was later told the dogs were poisoned while the man was asleep. She chokes at the memory, fighting the tears. “They must have waited for me, but there was no sign of me. None of these animals deserve this kind of treatment.” For the loving creatures they are, they deserve the earth more than we do, she says. “I don’t know why we call ourselves the highest beings. We are the lowest.”

It also hurts physically. Carrying heavy food bags around has left her with spondylitis. Another time, she injured her spine while looking for a lost dog near Nariman House. Still, she does not regret dedicating her life to them, and what gives her the most satisfaction is watching the animals eat a hearty meal.

“After they finish the meal, smack their lips and start cleaning themselves, I know I’ve done my job.” What worries her is that she hasn’t found anyone to continue her work. She recently quit her job, and is exploring options ranging from moving into an ashram or buying a smaller place.

Her vision for Mumbai’s animals is that they will have enough shelters “that are safe, offer them food, a nice place to curl up and sleep, lot of love, a place to play. A dog heaven, actually. Why not?”

She’s not sure if that will ever happen though. “Because the minute you talk about that, people are sure to say, ‘there’s no heaven for human beings, why talk about dogs?’ I disagree. Because they are the ones who stand by us no matter what you do. They come back to you even if you’ve hurt them. For me, that’s important.”