Habitat for Humanity to help form community-based organisation to manage toilets; it will also build a business model

On October 5, Habitat for Humanity, India, a global non-governmental organisation (NGO) focused on housing and sanitation for the marginalised people, joined hands with Thane Municipal Corporation to build 10 community toilets in the Sathewadi area. The inauguration was part of an initiative called Habitat Week in which the NGO kicked off various housing and sanitation projects across the country, but unlike other such initiatives in which NGOs tie up with organisations for their corporate social responsibility initiatives, the idea here was to showcase a model for intervention that can be reproduced at scale and takes into account the larger needs of the community.

“The crucial aspect here is not the building of the toilets but their maintenance, in which the community has to be involved,” says Rajan Samuel, managing director of Habitat for Humanity India, who spoke toThe Hinduon the sidelines of the CEO Conclave organised by the NGO in Mumbai recently. While the government, in many areas, has made efforts to build community toilets, a common problem is that such facilities are not maintained and often fall into disrepair or lie abandoned.

Central to this is what Mr. Samuel calls the idea of a sanitation complex. Habitat for Humanity will facilitate the formation of a community-based organisation to manage each community toilet. The community-based organisation (CBO) in this case, will take a loan against an existing community toilet and will then collect monthly fees from users that will go towards its maintenance. In addition to charging maintenance, the CBO will also attempt to draw up a business model -- in this case renting out a portion of the complex for a community store that will be set up as part of the building. Mr Samuel explains that users will be given access cards that aside from allowing entry to the complex will also, through continuous use, give them points through which they can do things like recharge their mobile phones or pay their electricity bills in the community store.

“We are talking about a business model therefore, that arises out of a sanitation complex and users can get what I call a kind of social currency. When a mother uses the complex for instance, and takes her kid, then she gets some points in the form of social credit through which she can charge her phone for instance. We have also tied up with Somaiya Hospital and are looking at whether the points can be used there as well,” he says.

Eventually, the idea is to change attitudes and behaviours. “It is only through creating a business model that we can look at scaling up this concept, applying it to other areas and making it sustainable.” The NGO has set up 10 community toilets but he explains that the need in Thane is actually for 500 such facilities.

One of the key themes to emerge from Habitat for Humanity’s meeting with various corporate groups in Mumbai, Mr Samuel said, was the need for a public, private and people partnership, or a PPP model.

“The PPP models we currently have tend to be a top-down model of development. We need to understand from day one what the needs and priorities of the people are and try to address them in a structured way,” he says. “The need in some cases may be for livelihood, so before we can talk about shelter and sanitation, we may need to enter the community with a livelihood intervention first.”

The second point of discussion was to look at when you bring in the private sector in terms of scaling up the model. “The point I wanted to make from our side was the importance of keeping the focus on our target group - a balance between sustainability and impact,” Mr Samuel explains. By creating scalable models in consultation and partnership with the local community, for which Habitat for Humanity gets funds from corporates, the organisation hopes to be a bridge between the three Ps -- public, private and people.

As part of the recent Habitat Week, Mr. Samuel said Habitat for Humanity also inaugurated a project in Delhi where it will work on the rejuvenation of nine slum areas as part of the smart city programme. Once again, the focus goes beyond building new shelter or sanitation facilities to looking at a range of interventions within the community.

“To improve the area you have to deal with waste management, water, sanitation and crime. So, in partnership with slum dwellers, the first step we have undertaken is to set up an information centre within the basti so people can know who to approach to deal with a particular problem, Mr. Samuel explains. The rejuvenation of nine slums is expected to benefit around 33,000 people.

While Habitat for Humanity is not yet involved in slum redevelopment in Mumbai, in part due to the complicated politics surrounding the issue in places like Dharavi, it is committed to building more sanitation projects like the one in Thane.

The CBO) will take

a loan against an existing community toilet, collect monthly fees from users