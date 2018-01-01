Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Will target officials-activists nexus, says BMC chief

A massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Holding the nexus between a “small percentage of corrupt officials” and “professional complainants” responsible for the flourishing of illegal eateries in the city, Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Monday said he will take steps to rout the menace.

“There is a very small percentage of corrupt officials. There are professional complainants, who together are trying to ensure that the permissions are given in a particular way or are subverted,” Mr. Mehta said.

“We are now looking into this issue. We will break the back of this officials-activists nexus,” Mr. Mehta said, speaking in the aftermath of the Kamala Mills compound pub fire that claimed 14 lives last week.

“Just like in the nallah and road repair scam, where we found out who is the corrupt contractor, and who is the corrupt engineer and broke their backs, we will do the same here,” Mr. Mehta said.

Asked if the political masters (Shiv Sena and BJP) have been supportive of the latest demolition drive, Mr. Mehta said, “As far as the political will is concerned, the law is very clear. As bureaucrats, we are supposed to follow the law.”

Mr. Mehta said the time has also come for citizens to impose some self discipline.

“That is equally important. You can’t always say that you will keep doing what is wrong provided it maximises your profit or enjoyment,” he said.

Asked about what caused the fire, Mr. Mehta said, “We should await the probe report.”