Mumbai, October 10, 2016
Mumbai govt. law college website hacked

A screenshot of the website that was hacked.
The website of the Government Law College in Mumbai could be the latest victim of the 'cyber war' supposedly being waged by Pakistani hackers on Indian websites in response to the surgical strikes in Pakistan by the Indian Army earlier this month.

Multiple sources inside the GLC confirmed to The Hindu that the Churchgate based institute's website was found to be hacked on Monday evening. The hackers left a message on the home page which claimed the hack to be the handwork of a group calling itself 'PakCyberPirates'. "To all Indians out there....surgical strike...." the message said.

Sources said that the hack was discovered by around 6:00 pm by a student of the GLC, who brought it to the notice of the some professors, after which the police were informed.

The 'cyber war' first began on October 3, when the website of the National Green Tribula based in Delhi was hacked by unknown persons who left pro-Pakistan slogans on the home page. A day later, the website of a Kerala based institute was also hacked and a similar message left by the perpetrators.

Text messages to Inspector General of Police (Cyber) Brijesh Singh, Maharashtra Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Sachin Patil did not receive any response.

More In: Mumbai
